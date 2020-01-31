Brokerages Set E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Target Price at €9.94

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €10.06 ($11.70).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a €9.30 ($10.81) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of E.On stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) on Friday, reaching €10.32 ($12.00). 6,474,727 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.75 and its 200-day moving average is €9.15. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

