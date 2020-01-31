Brokerages Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) PT at GBX 708.33

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 708.33 ($9.32).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 646 ($8.50) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 775 ($10.19) price objective (up from GBX 725 ($9.54)) on shares of Electrocomponents in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt cut Electrocomponents to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.66) price objective on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

ECM traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 683.60 ($8.99). 632,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,000. Electrocomponents has a 1-year low of GBX 532.40 ($7.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 729.80 ($9.60). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 683.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 638.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 5.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Electrocomponents’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company distributes semiconductor products, including microcontrollers, voltage regulators, transistors, and diodes; and interconnectors, passives, and electromechanical components, such as resistors, switches, and heavy-duty connectors for industrial applications and power supplies.

