Brokerages Set Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Target Price at $5.00

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

EXFO stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $224.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exfo has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFO. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Exfo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,444,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exfo during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Exfo by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exfo during the third quarter worth $52,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

