Brokerages Set F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Target Price at $13.80

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

FNB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,370. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.89.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,191,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,379,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,331,000 after acquiring an additional 250,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,395,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 438,070 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,089,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 209,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,035,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 286,535 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?