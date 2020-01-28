Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price at $78.75

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Fastenal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,806.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 114.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,456,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,182,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 42,634.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,986,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fastenal by 129.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,125,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fastenal by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,230,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $34,875,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

