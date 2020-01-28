Brokerages Set Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $25.36

Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.49.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLY. ValuEngine downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of Fastly stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.86. 1,015,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,612. Fastly has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,153 shares of company stock valued at $16,809,266 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 13.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

