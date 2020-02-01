Brokerages Set FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Price Target at $51.14

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

NYSE:FE opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. State Street Corp grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,834,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,824,774,000 after purchasing an additional 970,653 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,083,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,802 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,537,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,829,000 after purchasing an additional 426,686 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in FirstEnergy by 9,910.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,825,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,606,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,664,000 after purchasing an additional 88,879 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?