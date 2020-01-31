Brokerages Set Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Price Target at $10.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,120,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,034.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 25,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.37 per share, with a total value of $1,261,897.20. Insiders bought a total of 2,248,682 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,079 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16,764.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 83,821 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,336,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 176,436 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 207,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 173,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. Five Prime Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.08). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 921.30% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. On average, analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

