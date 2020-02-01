Brokerages Set Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) PT at $15.40

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

FOMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.59.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $186,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

