Brokerages Set Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Target Price at $27.25

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 target price on shares of Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,703. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Funko has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.72 million, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Funko by 7,766.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Funko during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

