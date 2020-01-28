Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9,511.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 951,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 384,474 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 346,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 206,324 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. 65,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,847. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 157.74 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

