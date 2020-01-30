Brokerages Set Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) PT at $33.33

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP Martin C. Bell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $64,460.00. Also, President Kirk L. Lee sold 7,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $231,328.84. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 20.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $362.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.06. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?