Brokerages Set Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) PT at $37.88

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOG shares. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149 shares in the company, valued at $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High