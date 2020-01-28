Brokerages Set Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) Price Target at €134.43

Shares of Hochtief Ag (FRA:HOT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €133.57 ($155.32).

HOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Independent Research set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on Hochtief and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

FRA HOT traded down €0.30 ($0.35) on Wednesday, reaching €108.30 ($125.93). The company had a trading volume of 139,706 shares. Hochtief has a 1 year low of €128.00 ($148.84) and a 1 year high of €175.00 ($203.49). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €114.21 and a 200-day moving average of €107.56.

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, and HOCHTIEF Europe divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada, including public buildings, office properties, sports facilities, educational and healthcare properties, transportation infrastructure, hydroelectric power stations, and dams.

