Brokerages Set Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Price Target at $40.90

Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of HRL stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,946. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,904.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,877. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,218,000 after acquiring an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,080,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,994 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,683,000 after acquiring an additional 276,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,506,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after acquiring an additional 163,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,349,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after acquiring an additional 257,049 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

