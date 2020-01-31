Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) PT at $288.00

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.14.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $298.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HII opened at $265.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12 month low of $196.26 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 38.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

