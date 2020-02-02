Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Price Target at $4.73

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 494,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 5,513,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,990. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.34. ImmunoGen has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $707.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

