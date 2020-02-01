Brokerages Set Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Price Target at C$142.73

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$143.50.

IFC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$151.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$132.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$146.00 price target on Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

TSE:IFC opened at C$143.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion and a PE ratio of 27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$102.61 and a 52-week high of C$146.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$141.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$133.88.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.72 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.0700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

