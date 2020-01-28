Brokerages Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target at $24.18

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other KeyCorp news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 198,014 shares of company stock worth $3,688,452. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 29,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 176,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. 10,412,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,829,143. KeyCorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

