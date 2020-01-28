Brokerages Set Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) PT at €60.56

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €60.56 ($70.42).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of FRA:KGX traded down €0.66 ($0.77) on Wednesday, hitting €56.84 ($66.09). 258,789 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.90. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a one year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

