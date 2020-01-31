Brokerages Set Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Price Target at $86.50

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33).

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.47 per share, with a total value of $122,633,093.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

