Brokerages Set Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Price Target at $54.50

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

LEG stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

In related news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,250.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $360,120.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 38.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

