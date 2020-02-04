Brokerages Set Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Target Price at $16.29

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LGF.A. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

NYSE LGF.A opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $18.05.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

