Brokerages Set Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target at $239.79

Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.40. The stock had a trading volume of 204,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,164. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 463.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $455,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $929,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

