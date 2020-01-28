Brokerages Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target at $94.00

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

MANH has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $86.57. 358,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $47.60 and a twelve month high of $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

