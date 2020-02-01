Brokerages Set Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) PT at $24.64

Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.64.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

MTDR stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $139,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 33,250 shares of company stock valued at $468,854. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 76,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 27.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

