Brokerages Set Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $141.50

Shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.50.

MIDD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields downgraded Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.24 per share, with a total value of $50,500.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,147.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Middleby by 5,606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 266.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIDD traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a twelve month low of $105.77 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.88 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 11.55%. Middleby’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve