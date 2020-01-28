Brokerages Set Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) PT at $9.00

Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,480. The company has a market capitalization of $378.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.27 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew J. Mcburney sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $33,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 53.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 540,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,333,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,266,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 989,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 6.0% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 948,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $12,756,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

