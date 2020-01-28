Brokerages Set Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) PT at GBX 315.83

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (LON:MGAM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 315.83 ($4.15).

Several research firms recently commented on MGAM. Bank of America lowered their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Helen Bunch purchased 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £2,967.07 ($3,903.01). Also, insider Laurence Mulliez purchased 5,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 279 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £14,842.80 ($19,524.86).

MGAM traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 316.20 ($4.16). 199,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,500. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46). The company has a market cap of $896.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 312.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 271.21.

About Morgan Advanced Materials

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

