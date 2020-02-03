Brokerages Set National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) PT at $36.50

Shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas V. Taylor acquired 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $99,599.90. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $2,737,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in National Vision by 32.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter worth $224,000.

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 769,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,711. National Vision has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 311.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $29.13.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. National Vision had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

