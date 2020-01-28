Brokerages Set NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target at $63.47

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.47.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in NetApp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $58.16 on Friday. NetApp has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $78.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 95.04% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

