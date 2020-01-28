Brokerages Set NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) PT at $329.96

Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $329.96.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTES. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth about $213,275,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,019,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,481,000 after purchasing an additional 471,970 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,557,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,560,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 70.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 532,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,779,000 after purchasing an additional 220,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.11. 1,150,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,166. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.70 and its 200 day moving average is $282.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79. NetEase has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $352.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. On average, analysts predict that NetEase will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?