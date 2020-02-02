Brokerages Set New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Target Price at $7.44

Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. New Senior Investment Group has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $8.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

