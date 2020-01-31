Brokerages Set NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) PT at $241.17

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.69.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen Lawrence B increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE opened at $269.93 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $173.35 and a fifty-two week high of $270.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

