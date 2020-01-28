Brokerages Set NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Price Target at $25.60

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Peter Svennilson acquired 8,409 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $109,401.09. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 50,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $643,192.55. Insiders sold a total of 85,496 shares of company stock worth $1,270,637 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 638.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Shares of NYSE NGM opened at $17.95 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include NGM282, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that selectively activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b early proof-of-concept clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM386 and NGM395, which are engineered variants of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of obesity.

