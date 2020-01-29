Brokerages Set NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target at $28.20

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $12.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

