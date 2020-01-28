Brokerages Set Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Price Target at $65.36

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on NCLH. BidaskClub raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

NCLH traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,779,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,710. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $45.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $213,560.00. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 245,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $13,124,520.36. Over the last three months, insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,008. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after acquiring an additional 56,458 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

