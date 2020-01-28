Brokerages Set Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) Target Price at $8.67

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 92,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 147,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 39,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 234,360 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCUL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,857. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $217.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.25.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 383.58% and a negative net margin of 3,141.58%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

