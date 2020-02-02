Brokerages Set Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target at $10.25

Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

ORGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organogenesis by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 33.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Organogenesis by 716.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 486,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ORGO stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

