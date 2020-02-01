Brokerages Set Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Target Price at $32.00

Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of PPBI opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. 3.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,314,000 after purchasing an additional 843,759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,099,000 after purchasing an additional 379,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

