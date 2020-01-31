Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Target Price at $23.00

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAAS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub raised Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.09%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,495,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,950,000 after purchasing an additional 538,363 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,600.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,902,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,387,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares in the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

