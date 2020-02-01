Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target at $22.79

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.79.

PMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. The stock had a trading volume of 32,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,962. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PMT. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

