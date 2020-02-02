Brokerages Set Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) PT at $16.89

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

In other Pivotal Software news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,952.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,226.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Yara sold 6,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $92,368.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 277,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,701.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,433 shares of company stock worth $681,041. Insiders own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pivotal Software by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Pivotal Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

PVTL opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. Pivotal Software has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81 and a beta of -0.46.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

