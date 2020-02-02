Brokerages Set PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Price Target at $53.14

Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several brokerages have commented on PNM. ValuEngine raised shares of PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 595.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 30,578 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 47.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.23. The stock had a trading volume of 614,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,610. PNM Resources has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

