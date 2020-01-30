Brokerages Set Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Price Target at $110.11

Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.40.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Polaris Industries by 115.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 89,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $384,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Polaris Industries by 697.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after acquiring an additional 64,547 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Polaris Industries by 111.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a 200 day moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

