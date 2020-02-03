Brokerages Set Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) PT at $94.04

Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.25.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE PLD traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,204,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a twelve month low of $68.73 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.01.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

