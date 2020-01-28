Brokerages Set Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) PT at $143.30

Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.30.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $128.23. 683,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,228. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $95.72 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -58.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,686.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: Relative Strength Index