Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) PT at $88.57

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. ValuEngine cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th.

QTWO stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,412. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Q2 has a 52 week low of $56.03 and a 52 week high of $93.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $79.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,010,408.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kim Rutledge sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $451,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,838.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,980 shares of company stock worth $7,802,903. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the third quarter valued at about $10,199,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Q2 by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Q2 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Q2 by 14.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Support Level