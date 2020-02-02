Brokerages Set Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Price Target at $68.75

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE REG traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,133. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.36.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,622,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,537,000 after buying an additional 797,413 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,629,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 543.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

