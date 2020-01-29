Brokerages Set Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) PT at $24.10

Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REPL. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhodes bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Also, Chairman Philip Astley-Sparke sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after buying an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The firm has a market cap of $534.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 3.03.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

